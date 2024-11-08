Amid Darshan’s interim bail for surgery, Bellary Jail submits detailed report of all his activities during imprisonment

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the brutal murder and death of an individual.

Accused Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been granted interim bail for six weeks due to a medical emergency requiring surgery in connection with the ongoing murder case of 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

The actor has reportedly undergone spine surgery, which had been delayed for some time. In light of these developments, officials at the Bellary jail have submitted a detailed report outlining his daily activities during his imprisonment.

After Darshan’s lawyer submitted his medical reports to the court as evidence, senior officials at the Bellary jail, which was previously accused of giving him preferential treatment, forwarded another report consisting of detailed reports about his activities from the day he came.

It includes an outline of various activities that have taken place since, including each of Darshan’s in-and-out times, details about visitors who came, and vivid footage of his entry and exit to the jail so far.

There is also detailed mention of the Kannada actor’s health situation, precisely from the day his back pain started to the checkups and medications he has been given for it ever since.

While Darshan is still out on bail with severe restrictions having been imposed on his movement, his accomplice and ladylove Pavithra Gowda is still imprisoned. Hearing for her bail has been continually rejected or else postponed to a later date.

Well, lately, Darshan’s increasing troubles have not stopped. Soon after his interim bail, the actor faced a new crisis as Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Lawyer Jagadish lodged fresh complaints against him on grounds of threatening his life.

As per reports by Asianet, Darshan and his fans have targeted Jagadish and his family and have been troubling them with death threats. The former contestant revealed getting more than 1000 disturbing calls on such grounds.

For the unversed, Darshan’s interim bail of six weeks is well founded on a bond of Rs. 2 lakhs, the submission of two sureties, and the handover of his passport.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.





