Darshan Thoogudeepa lands in more trouble as Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jagadish files complaint over threatening; details inside

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the brutal murder and death of an individual.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa secured interim bail in the murder case of his 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy on October 30, under medical emergency. The former actor reportedly underwent spine surgery in a private hospital in Bengaluru. Amid his bail period of six weeks, the accused has now landed in fresh trouble, as notable television personality Lawyer Jagadish of BB Kannada fame filed a complaint of threatening against him.

As reported by Asianet, Jagadish and his family have received death threats from Darshan, as well as those from his fans. As per his complaint registered at the Kodigehalli police station, Darshan’s fans have singularly chalked out Jagadish’s name for speaking against the actor and have called up him and his family more than 1000 times with death threats.

Jagadish has further accused the Kannada actor of being directly behind such threats made by his fans while staying out of the network overtly.

As a result, the evicted BB Kannada contestant has now urged for the security of him and his family, considering that Darshan is currently out of jail and is on his bail period. He urged that immediate action be taken under the murder accused for tampering with the safety of him and his family members.

Amid reports of him undergoing spine surgery, back on November 1, 2024, Darshan Thoogudeepa had visited his home to meet his wife and children after being out of jail on bail.

Upon his release from the Bellary jail, the actor used a car to travel to his wife’s place in RR Nagar, where he joined the birthday celebrations of his son. As per reports by One India, his wife was waiting for him outside the house, as she had prayed for his release since the very first day and had visited every temple for the same.

For the unversed, the Karnataka High Court granted bail to Darshan for only a period of six weeks and has even imposed severe restrictions on his movement. His interim bail is based on a bond of Rs. 2 lakhs and further upon the submission of two sureties and his passport.

