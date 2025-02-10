Amid Ed Sheeran’s ‘Chuttamalle’ gig, throwback to when he nailed the hook step of Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma

Allu Arjun has an incredible fan base that extends far beyond just his home country. A memorable moment occurred when the famous English singer Ed Sheeran connected with one of Allu Arjun's songs, perfectly executing the hook step just as Allu Arjun does.

We are talking about the much-lauded track Butta Bomma from the album Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, this foot-tapping number was sung by Armaan Malik.

Back in 2024, a video of Ed Sheeran went viral on the internet, where he was seen jamming to the song along with Armaan. However, what truly grabbed attention was when he imitated the hook step of the song, executing it just as flawlessly as Allu Arjun did on the big screen.

Have a look at the video here:

Recently, Ed Sheeran has once again been in the limelight in South Indian cinema. The singer was seen performing at a concert in Bengaluru, where he sang the hit song Chuttamalle in Telugu alongside Shilpa Rao.

For the unversed, this song is from the film Devara, starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Check out the video here:

Coming back to Allu Arjun’s track Butta Bomma, the song became a sensation among fans, thanks to its catchy hook step and the perfect on-screen chemistry between the lead pair. The title Butta Bomma literally translates to "Basket Doll," and the song was released in December 2019.

Composed and produced by S Thaman, Butta Bomma set records on YouTube. By July 2020, it became the most-viewed Telugu song on the platform, amassing a record-breaking 262 million views.