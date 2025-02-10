Amid family feud, Chiranjeevi breaks silence on Allu Arjun’s success with Pushpa 2: ‘I am very proud of...’

Allu Arjun undoubtedly created history with the massive success of Pushpa 2. The Sukumar directorial broke all records in Telugu cinema, amassing audiences across the country. And amid reports of an alleged tiff between the Mega family and Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi made a special mention of the latter’s success with Pushpa 2: The Rule.

With that, he also has likely altered narratives about the ongoing gossip about the rift in the families.

Speaking at an event for Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film Laila, Chiranjeevi reflected on the fact that all mega heroes should be treated as one by the audiences. Moreover, he mentioned that he has too many heroes in his family, and whenever they meet, it is like one big gathering altogether.

The Vishwambhara star highlighted that none of the mega stars in his family feel less about one another. Moving on, Chiranjeevi revealed being proud of the success of Pushpa 2 as well.

In his words, “Everyone should be together. We have so many heroes in our house. We all get together every time. We do everything. Does saying that make our image any less? How come the whistles started as soon as Pawan Kalyan appeared on AV? I should be proud of that. Pushpa 2 was a big hit... I am proud of that blockbuster!”

That’s not all, as Chiranjeevi exclaimed that since not all actors do films at the same time, everyone should remain happy about what their fellow colleague has created for the big screen.

He added that a film requires the hard work of many people, and the money generated by the movie does not vanish but is used for making another project in the same industry.