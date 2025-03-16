AR Rahman's estranged wife Saira Banu makes big request amid singer's hospitalization; releases a statement

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has been discharged from Apollo Hospital after a brief stay due to dehydration. While his son and sister addressed the matter, his estranged wife, Saira Banu, recently shared an audio message wishing him a speedy recovery. However, what caught the fans' attention was her special request not to be referred to as an "ex-wife," as they are not officially divorced.

On Sunday, Saira Banu released a voice note, starting with a greeting, in which she wished AR Rahman a quick recovery. She mentioned hearing about his chest pain and the angiography he underwent. She assured that by the grace of God he was recovering well and in good health.

Saira stated that they were still married, though living separately due to her health issues for the past two years. She further requested people not to call her AR Rahman's "ex-wife."

"I want to tell all of you that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife, it's just that we are separated because I was not feeling well for the last two years and I didn't want to stress him too much, but please don't say 'ex-wife'. It's just that we are separated but my prayers are always with him," AR Rahman's estranged wife said in her audio message.

Despite their separation, she assured that her prayers were always with him. Saira also urged his family to support him and not cause unnecessary stress. Before ending her message, she reminded everyone to take good care of him.

For the unversed, AR Rahman and Saira Banu chose to separate after 29 years of marriage. They mentioned that differences in their relationship had led to emotional stress. Their children also spoke about the situation and asked well-wishers to respect their privacy.

AR Rahman was hospitalized due to dehydration, not chest pain. His son, Ameen, confirmed on social media that his father felt unwell after returning from London and was taken to the hospital for immediate care. After routine check-ups, he was discharged once doctors were assured of his recovery.

On the work front, the music maestro is composing for Ram Charan's RC16, Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein, Thug Life, and other upcoming projects.

