AR Rahman's son Ameen BREAKS SILENCE after his sudden hospitalization: 'My father felt a bit weak due to…’
AR Rahman's son, Ameen, took to his social media handle to reveal that his father was hospitalized due to dehydration. Read on to know more.
Legendary composer AR Rahman was reportedly rushed to a private hospital after experiencing chest pain. While his family had not issued a statement until now, his son took to Instagram to share an update. He mentioned that AR Rahman felt slightly weak due to dehydration after returning home.
Ameen further reassured everyone that his father is now doing well. He also conveyed appreciation for the kind words and blessings his family received.
"To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all!" Ameen wrote.
AR Rahman’s son also shared a photo of the medical bulletin from Apollo Hospital that read, "Mr. A R Rahman, visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road today morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after routine check-up."
Take a look at the photos below: