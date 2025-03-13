RC16: Ram Charan’s unrecognizable look with long hair and thick beard from sets of Buchi Babu Sana's film goes viral, see PIC

Ram Charan is currently preparing for the release of RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. He has been actively shooting for the film and has even undergone a physical transformation for his role in the sports drama. Recently, a picture of the actor from the film’s set went viral, with fans praising his rugged appearance.

In the viral photo, Ram Charan is seen posing with fans, wearing a simple white T-shirt paired with a black jacket and a matching cap. He completes his dapper look with transparent glasses.

Take a look at the photo below:

Buchi Babu Sana directorial RC16 features Ram Charan in the lead role. Set against a rural backdrop, the film is expected to be a sports drama. The cast includes Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, along with Mirzapur fame Divyenndu and Kannada veteran actor Shiva Rajkumar in key roles.

Ram Charan will sport a new look for this film, as seen in multiple pictures online, while AR Rahman handles the music composition. This project marks Janhvi Kapoor’s second Telugu film, following her debut in Devara: Part 1, where she starred opposite Jr NTR under Koratala Siva’s direction.

On the other hand, the Game Changer actor is set to begin shooting for RC17 with director Sukumar. The duo previously collaborated on Rangasthalam, which was a massive success. While several speculations surround the film, reports suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is being considered for the female lead.

As per 123Telugu, Samantha's name has once again surfaced as the potential lead for RC17. She previously worked with Sukumar and Ram Charan in Rangasthalam, where audiences praised her on-screen chemistry with the actor. If the reports are accurate, the film is expected to generate significant buzz. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Are you excited for Ram Charan's upcoming movies? Share your thoughts in the comments below.