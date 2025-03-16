Breaking: AR Rahman discharged after being admitted to hospital due to dehydration

Legendary singer and music composer AR Rahman has been discharged from the hospital after a brief stay due to dehydration. Following routine tests, he returned home to his family. The Oscar-winning musician reportedly felt unwell after returning from London.

According to Deccan Herald, AR Rahman also experienced neck discomfort and was rushed to the hospital. However, after medical examinations and treatment, he is now doing well.

Meanwhile, his sister, AR Reihana, dismissed reports claiming he was admitted due to chest pain. The composer's team also denied the swirling rumors, clarifying that he was hospitalized because of dehydration and neck pain caused by travel.

On the other hand, his son, AR Ameen, shared a medical bulletin from the hospital on his Instagram Stories. It read, "Mr. A R Rahman visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, this morning with dehydration symptoms and was discharged after a routine check-up."

Ameen also provided an update on his father’s health, explaining that AR Rahman felt weak after returning from London, prompting them to conduct routine tests. Reassuring fans, he expressed gratitude for their concern and support.

"To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, so we decided to run some routine tests. I’m happy to share that he is doing well now," a part of Ameen's note read.

This comes after AR Rahman’s ex-wife, Saira Banu, was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. She received prompt treatment, and doctors performed the necessary procedure.

Her lawyer, Vandana Shah, confirmed that she was admitted and has been in recovery. Saira further expressed her gratitude for the support and urged well-wishers to keep her in their prayers as she focused on regaining her health.

On the work front, AR Rahman is currently composing music for films including Ram Charan's RC16 and Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, among others.