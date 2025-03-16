AR Rahman admitted to hospital due to chest pain, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shares health update

Renowned music composer AR Rahman was rushed to a private hospital after experiencing sudden chest pain. While reports suggested that it was due to dehydration from Ramzan fasting, neither the musician nor his family has shared any details about his condition. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inquired about his health at the hospital and later provided an update on his X handle.

He wrote in Tamil which loosely translated to, "As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon! Happy!."

Take a look at his post below:

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, also took to his X handle to pray for AR Rahman's speedy recovery. He wrote, "I wish A.R. Rahman sir, who has been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, a speedy recovery and a full return home."

Take a look at his post below:

Meanwhile, fans of the Oscar-winning composer across the globe are wishing him a speedy recovery after hearing the concerning news about his health.

According to a report by NDTV, AR Rahman experienced discomfort after returning from London and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

His spokesperson revealed that he visited the hospital for a check-up last night, where doctors diagnosed dehydration. It was aggravated by fasting for Ramzan.

"He returned from London yesterday and felt unwell, so he went to the hospital for a check-up last night. However, according to the doctors, it was due to dehydration, as he has also been fasting for Ramzan," AR Rahman's spokesperson told NDTV.

Recently, AR Rahman’s ex-wife, Saira Banu, was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. Her lawyer stated that she has been recovering and deeply appreciated the support she received. She has also requested well-wishers to keep her in their prayers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, AR Rahman is collaborating with Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana on RC16. He is also working on Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.