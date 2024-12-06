'Benefit shows ban in Telangana': Cinematography Minister Komatireddy announces after Pushpa 2 incident

Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the big screens amid a fan frenzy on December 5. While people across the country celebrated the film's release, a disturbing incident came to light. Following a stampede outside Sandhya 70mm theater in Hyderabad, Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy announced a ban on all benefit shows from now on.

His statement read, "No more permission for benefit shows." The government was alerted about the stampede that occurred during the Pushpa 2 premiere show at Sandhya Theater. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that no further permissions would be granted for benefit shows.

The minister stated that it would not be right to allow such shows to continue. He called for an end to it for all movie releases in Telangana. Due to this decision, there might be no benefit shows for the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer in January.

Talking about Pushpa 2, the movie is performing well in theaters. Fans are praising Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna's performance in the Sukumar directorial.

Pushpa 2 was initially set to release in IMAX 2D, 3D, and 2D formats. However, the 3D version was not ready in time for the release. As a result, the makers decided to skip the 3D release this week. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the 3D version is now set to release on December 13 after the prints are ready.

Exhibitors have been informed about the delay. A manager at a multiplex revealed that they had planned 3D screenings but were told about the change a few days ago. They are now screening the film in 2D instead. The manager also mentioned that the price for 3D screenings is higher due to 3D glasses.

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, tells the story of Pushparaju (Allu Arjun). He is a daily-wage worker who rose to power in a smuggling syndicate. In the sequel, Pushpa faces new threats and enemies while dealing with old ones. The film focuses on Pushpa’s struggle to maintain his power while being the perfect husband.

