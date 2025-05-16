Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas faces legal heat for traffic rules violation and misbehavior towards police

Popular Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas was booked by Hyderabad police on May 15, 2025. The actor had apparently violated a traffic rule in Jubilee Hills and was said to have behaved rudely to a police officer.

As per a report by News18, the actor was on his way to the Journalists Colony in Jubilee Hills. At the crossroads, Sai is said to have taken the wrong direction in his car instead of making a U-turn.

Moreover, when the traffic violation happened and a police constable asked him to stop, the actor was said to have moved ahead, disregarding the request. This led the policeman to stand in front of the car and ask him to adhere to the rules.

This apparently led the actor to misbehave and be rude towards the uniformed personnel. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act and Bharat Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) for misbehaving with police and violating traffic rules.

For those unaware, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is a Telugu actor and the son of popular producer Bellamkonda Suresh. After completing an acting course at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, USA, and Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai, the actor made his debut back in 2014 with the movie Alludu Seenu alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

With his debut being a successful venture, the actor went on to play Speedunnodu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Kavacham, and more. After several appearances at the Telugu cinema, the actor even made his foray into Hindi films with Chatrapathi.

The movie was the Hindi adaptation of the Prabhas-starrer movie of the same name, which was originally helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Coming to Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas’ work front, the actor is next set to appear in the film Bhairavam. He also has ventures like Tyson Naidu, Haindava, and more in his lineup.

