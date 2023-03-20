Kabzaa Weekend Box Office: Upendra's crime-drama fares miserably with collection of Rs 21 crore in 3 days

Kabzaa had a ridiculously low first weekend at the box office in India. The film's first day was already poor considering the economics of it but the day 2 and day 3 have acted as the final nail in the coffin with collections landing in the mid-single digits. After a day 1 of around Rs 9.75 - 10 crores nett in all languages, the day 2 and day 3 have brought in Rs 5.75 cr and Rs 5.15 cr nett respectively. The weekend total now stands at around Rs. 20.50 - Rs 21 crores nett and based on early Monday projections, the film is a goner and it may happen to be that the film doesn't even do Rs. 35 crores nett in India, in its full run. The Hindi collections of Kabzaa haven't even touched Rs 1 crore in 3 days.

Kabzaa Underperforms Despite An Excellent Distribution Across India

Kabzaa had high expectations pinned on it. The Upendra starrer, directed by R. Chandru and co-starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Shriya Saran and Shivarajkumar was pegged as the next big thing to come out of Indian cinema. The film saw an extensive release across the country, especially the Hindi belt where it released in 1600 odd screens. Alas, the extensive distribution didn't get the results that it should have got. The film has faced outright rejection wherever it has released and that's never a good sign for a reasonably big film where theatrical returns are essential for recovery purposes.

The Worldwide Theatrical Share Of Kabzaa Will End Up To Be Less Than 20 Crores

The worldwide theatrical share of the film will probably be less than 20 crores by the end of its run. That will just about cover the publicity and advertisements, and the commission. The production budget of the film is estimated to be around Rs 100 to Rs 120 crores by trusted sources and the recovery from non-theatrical revenues will eventually help us know where the producers stand from the recovery point of view.

The Day-Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Kabzaa Are As Under

Day 1 - Rs 9.75 - 10 cr

Day 2 - Rs 5.75 cr

Day 3 - Rs 5.15 cr

Total = Rs 20.65 cr to 20.90 cr nett

