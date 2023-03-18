Kabzaa Day 1 Box Office India: Upendra's action-drama sees a low opening of less than Rs 10 crore nett

Kabzaa had a low opening day as it collected around Rs. 10 crore nett on day 1. The film failed to register good collections in its home state that is Karnataka and the collections outside the home state are miserable to say the very least. Kabzaa is a big budget pan-India film and a reasonably good opening was the need of the hour to stand a chance since films like Kabzaa are more about their initial numbers and not long theatrical legs. The projections for the film are even lower on Saturday and things don't look too pretty for this Upendra starrer with Kichcha Sudeepa in a supporting role.

Kabzaa Opens Under Rs 10 Crore Nett In India

Kabzaa collected Rs 7.5 crores nett in the Kannada language. The gross collections of the film are around Rs 8.75 - 9 crores in the home state. The Hindi collections are barely Rs 25 - 30 lakhs and this is with a release size of 1600 screens. The release size was three times more than Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway but the collections are a fourth of it. The Tamil and Telugu versions added less than Rs 2 crore nett and the film is expected to see drops here as well on day 2.

Like Most Films, Kabzaa Is Also Expected To Depend On Its Non Theatrical Revenues For Major Chunk Of The Recoveries

The opening day collections of Kabzaa paint a sorry picture. The film is not very different from KGF but the numbers are shockingly low. The distribution for the film was done well but that too doesn't help when a film is not able to get crowds on the boxing day. Like most films today, this film is also likely to depend on non-theatrical revenues to recover most of its costs.

The Nett Box Office Break-Up Of Kabzaa Is As Follows

Kannada - Rs 7.5 cr

Hindi - Rs 25 - 30 lakh

Tamil and Telugu - Rs 1.85 cr

Total = Rs 9.65 - Rs 9.70 cr nett India

ALSO READ: Box Office: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar remains 1st choice for moviegoers; Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway opens fairly