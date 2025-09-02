Kichcha Sudeep’s 52nd birthday: Fans request better poster designer for Billa Ranga Baasha, Mark first look is LIT

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa is celebrating his 52nd birthday on September 2, 2025. As part of the joyous occasion, the makers of his upcoming films shared major updates, including a first-look poster and a title announcement teaser.

Makers of Kichcha Sudeepa’s upcoming films drop major updates

The makers of Billa Ranga Baasha: First Blood have released the first-look poster. The image presents the actor in a snowy terrain, sporting an action-packed look.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Every empire fears the one who refuses to kneel. Presenting #BRBFirstBlood first look poster. Happy birthday to our beloved Baadshah Kiccha Sudeepa. And the journey only grows bigger as the next schedule commences soon.”

However, a lot of fans are upset and have requested director Anup Bhandari to hire a better poster designer. One of the comments read, “Sir sincerely requesting you to hire Kaani Studios for poster designs. This poster is nowhere upto your standards.”

Another wrote, “Fan made posters r better than this, i think one more Vikranth kona from anup,” while another wrote, “Sir please hire good poster designers Sudeep's look is good but the edit is soo bad.”

Here’s the post by the makers of Billa Ranga Baasha and the netizens' comments

Adding to the excitement of the birthday celebrations is the title announcement teaser for the movie Mark. The title glimpse featured the Hebbuli actor in a wild avatar, with the title being an abbreviation for Mad, Attitude, Ruthless, King.

Reuniting with director Vijay Kartikeyaa after the blockbuster Max, Mark is slated to release for Christmas 2025.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “The fire is lit. The journey begins. The Title Announcement Teaser of #MARK is unveiled.”

Watch the title glimpse here:

Kichcha Sudeepa’s latest movie

Kichcha Sudeepa was last seen in the lead role for the blockbuster flick Max. The action thriller, directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, marked the director’s debut in Kannada cinema.

The project, produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu and Sudeepa himself, featured the story of Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, aka Max. The film revolves around how the officer, who was suspended for unknown reasons, clears his name after being accused of killing a local minister’s two sons.

While Sudeepa played the title role, the movie also starred Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, Anirudh Bhat, and many more in key roles.

Originally made in Kannada, the film was dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The musical compositions, crafted by Ajaneesh Loknath, were a major success in theaters.

The Kichcha Sudeepa starrer is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5.

