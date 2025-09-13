KD The Devil: Kichcha Sudeepa joins Dhuva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt starrer movie

KD: The Devil is an action drama movie starring Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Directed by Prem, the film now appears to feature Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa in a guest appearance.

Kichcha Sudeepa to play a guest role in Dhruva Sarja’s KD: The Devil?

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers of KD: The Devil, KVN Productions, shared the update. Announcing the news, the makers wrote, “The wait is over! #KicchaSudeep officially enters the world of #KD.”

KD: The Devil is an action drama featuring Dhruva Sarja in the lead, supported by an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and many others.

While the movie was initially set to release on September 4, 2025, it has since been postponed, with a new release date yet to be announced. The music is being composed by Arjun Janya, while William David and Sanketh Achar are handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Kichcha Sudeepa’s upcoming movies

Kichcha Sudeepa recently celebrated his birthday with makers sharing updates on his upcoming movies. The actor will soon be seen in films like Billa Ranga Baasha. The first look featured the Kannada star in a stylish new avatar, embracing an action-packed role.

On the other hand, Sudeepa will also be playing the lead in the film MARK, reuniting with director Vijay Karthikeyaa once again.

Kichcha Sudeepa’s recent film

Kichcha Sudeepa was last seen in the lead role for the blockbuster flick Max. The action thriller, directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, marked the director’s debut in Kannada cinema.

Produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu and Sudeepa himself, the film featured the story of Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, aka Max. The film revolves around how a suspended officer clears his name after being accused of killing a local minister’s two sons.

While Sudeepa played the titular role, the movie also starred Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, Anirudh Bhat, and many more as key characters.

Originally made in Kannada, the movie was dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The musical compositions, crafted by Ajaneesh Loknath, were a major success in theaters. The movie is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

