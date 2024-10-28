Why was Vijay Sethupathi replaced by Naga Chaitanya in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha?

Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, where he portrayed the character of ‘Balaraju Bodi.’ While Naga Chaitanya’s performance was widely appreciated, it’s interesting to note that the role was initially offered to Vijay Sethupathi. But do you know why and how this change came about?

In a throwback interview, Vijay Sethupathi confirmed that he was in talks to be part of Laal Singh Chaddha and had even met the director. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the role eventually went to Naga Chaitanya.

There were rumors that Vijay Sethupathi was replaced because Aamir Khan was reportedly unhappy with his weight. However, the Maharaja actor dismissed these speculations and revealed the real reason behind his exit. According to Sethupathi, it wasn’t any personal issues, but rather scheduling conflicts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained, “COVID happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule.” (as quoted by Hindustan Times)

Vijay Sethupathi also shared that Aamir Khan had personally come to narrate the script to him in Tamil Nadu, and he was so captivated by the story that he immediately said ‘yes.’ Unfortunately, due to his packed schedule post-lockdown, Sethupathi had to miss out on the opportunity to share screen space with Aamir Khan. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful of working with Aamir in the future.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Koimoi, Naga Chaitanya addressed the situation regarding his replacement of Vijay Sethupathi. He mentioned that he was informed about the scheduling conflicts that led to Sethupathi’s exit from the film. Naga Chaitanya also pointed out that the character of Balaraju Bodi would have been designed differently if Vijay Sethupathi had played the role. However, once he came on board, the character was reworked to suit his background and sensibilities.

So, what do you think? Would Vijay Sethupathi have been a better fit for the role of Balaraju Bodi in Laal Singh Chaddha? Share your thoughts in the comments!

