Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Actor Ranjith likely to be evicted in week 11 of Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 has been heating up with drama and chaos over the weeks as it slowly inches close to its finale in January 2025. As we saw double eliminations for week 9 and week 10 in the house, it seems that actor Ranjith may finally be evicted from the house this week.

The Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show has 11 contestants, namely Muthukumaran, Soundarya, Jacquline, Raanav, Arun, Pavithra, Deepak, Anshitha, Manjari, Rayaan, and Ranjith. However, as per a report by One India, week 11 has not fared well for the actor, who is said to have garnered the least amount of votes this week.

While Muthukumaran has emerged as the topmost favorite contestant of the Bigg Boss Tamil house this week, Raanav and Soundarya came in just behind him in 2nd and 3rd positions. This also made contestants Arun and Anshitha emerge close as well.

While Pavithra, Deepak, and Manjari stood safe in the middle ranks of the elimination polls, the report suggested that Ranjith came in last with the least amount of support this week. As the actor stands out with the least support, Raayan and Manjari surpassed him, escaping this week’s eviction scare.

However, as of now, it has not been confirmed whether Ranjith will be the one who gets eliminated but it will soon be known after the weekend special episode on December 21, 2024.

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, Ranjith is a popular actor and director who was predominant in various Tamil and Malayalam cinema over the years, who later transitioned into Tamil soap operas as well.

The actor, who started his career in acting with the Tamil movie Pon Vilangu in 1993, went on to star in various films, including Maru Malarchi, Nesam Pudhusu, and many more. Known for playing negative roles in films, the actor played the main antagonists in films like Mohanlal’s Natturajavu, Chandrolsavam, and Rajamanikyam, starring Mammootty.

In the year 2020, the actor ventured into small-screen acting with the serial Senthoora Poove and later Baakiyalakshmi. The actor is married to actress and TV host Priya Raman, entering their wedlock in 2018 after divorcing each other in 2014.

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 featuring Vijay Sethupathi is set to broadcast on Vijay TV at 9:30 pm. The show can also be streamed online via Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Keerthy Suresh planning to step away from films after her marriage to Antony Thattil? Here’s everything about the viral buzz