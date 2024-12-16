Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Tharshika gets eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show, fans call it season's 'biggest loss'

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, witnessed yet another dramatic eviction. To everyone's shock, Tharshika got eliminated from the reality TV show. Before leaving the house, she smashed the BB trophy in the garden area and bid an emotional goodbye.

After she joined host Vijay Sethupathi on the main stage, she gave some words of advice to her fellow housemates. Post Tharshika's eviction, makers showed her a compilation video of her journey in the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house. She was the first contestant to become the captain of the season.

Before she left the show, the Maharaja actor called her a strong player and wished her the best in her future endeavors. Meanwhile, netizens were left disappointed after her exit from the reality TV show.

A netizen wrote, "Someone that started off as a strategy queen and won NFP for girls team falling for a complete loser. All the best Tharshi! Wishing you only the best."

Another social media user posted, "This season’s biggest loss. Game changer, Task beast & Strategy queen but all went down because of a worthless man. All the very best for your future & I hope you reevaluate yourself, be a better person & friend."

"That was a good journey video for #Tharshika highlighting her good performances in many tasks. And she still doesn't realize where it went wrong," penned another Bigg Boss Tamil 8 fan.

Take a look at the posts below:

Last week, contestants including Sathya, Vishal, Arun, Tharshika, Raayan, Jacquline, Anshitha, Pavithra and Soundariya were nominated. Raayan and Tharshika received the highest number of votes against them during the nomination round.

Advertisement

Before that, Sachana and Ananthi left the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house due to a shocking double elimination twist. So far, 10 contestants have been evicted from the show including Ananthi, Ravindar, Sachana, Riya, Arnavm Dharsha, Sunita, Varshini, Shiva and Tharshika.

As the game continues to progress, who do you think will be in the danger zone this week? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner: Nikhil beats Gautham to lift the trophy of Nagarjuna-hosted reality TV show