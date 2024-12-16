Who is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 8 winner who beat Gautham in the Nagarjuna-hosted show

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 concluded on a high note with Nikhil Maliyakkal emerging as the winner of the Nagarjuna-hosted show. During the finale episode, Ram Charan appeared to present the trophy and cash prize to the winner with utmost zeal. As we celebrate Nikhil's big win, let us first learn more about him.

Who is Nikhil Maliyakkal?

Nikhil Maliyakkal has worked in Kannada films and some renowned television shows. His Kannada film debut was in Ooty, which was released in 2016.

Apart from that, Nikhil is also known for his work in the Telugu TV show Gorintaku. He also played the role of Prem in the 2021 show Ammaku Teliyani Koilamma.

According to a Free Press Journal report, Nikhil worked as a Business Development Executive before stepping into showbiz. He is also skilled in dancing. The actor comes from Mysore in Karnataka.

Nikhil wins Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Nikhil Maliyakkal defeated Gautham to claim the trophy and cash prize of Bigg Boss Telugu 8. Gautham secured the position of first runner-up in the reality show. Nabeel took the third spot, becoming the second runner-up, while Prerana finished as the third runner-up. Avinash followed closely and ended up as the fourth runner-up in this season.

Meanwhile, Nikhil dedicated his BB trophy to his mother and said in his speech, "Thank you everyone. A wonderful journey with you all. A lot of memories, smiles, laughs, tears, fights... All of you have directly or indirectly supported me. I have learnt a lot, and I will use it in my life. Thank you to the audience. Thank you for bringing me to this stage, and proving that I am one of you, and not an outsider."

Nikhil also penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle after winning the Nagarjuna-hosted show. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his supporters and said he could never fully express how thankful he felt for each one of them.

He shared that this victory was not his alone but a result of their belief in him and the love that helped him overcome every challenge.

Take a look at the post below:

Also, Nikhil described his journey in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 as ‘unforgettable’. He also thanked his supporters for making his dream a reality and promised to keep striving to be the best version of himself.

