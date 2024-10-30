Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show to witness 5 wildcard entries?

Vijay Sethupathi’s popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 8 has been the talk of the town since its premiere night. The show that began with 18 contestants is approaching the completion of its 4th week. After the latest eviction of Darsha Gupta from Bigg Boss Tamil season 8, five wildcard entries are set to enter the house.

Yes, that’s right! As per a report in Filmybeat, the ex-wife of previously evicted contestant Arnav, Divya is set to join the Vijay Sethupathi-led show Bigg Boss Season 8. It would be interesting to see her enter the reality show considering her connection with Arnav.

Besides Divya, Swagatha S Krishnan, the sister of former Bigg Boss Tamil 7 contestant Maya Krishnan, is also anticipated to enter the show. Further, the report claims the entry of actress Aishwarya, actor DSK, and Shalin Zoya, further amplifies the anticipation of the viewers for the upcoming episodes.

However, the news has not been confirmed by the makers yet. Meanwhile, for the fourth week, recent nominations have left the 15 contestants thinking over who will be the next housemate to leave the Bigg Boss house. Nine contestants have been nominated including Jeffrey, Sunita, Jacquline, Sathya, Ranjith, Arun, Deepak, Anshitha, and Pavithra. While several netizens have speculated that Anshitha might get evicted this week, some others thought Sathya or Sunita might get voted out.

For the unversed, apart from Dharsha Gupta who was eliminated in the third week of the reality TV show. Ravindar, aka Fatman, was the first contestant to be evicted which was followed by Arnav.

In the current season of Bigg Boss Tamil season 8, contestants have been divided into groups of 9 men and 9 women for a thrilling 'Men vs. Women' theme. With each passing day, it is needless to say that the game of Survival is getting tougher. Who do you think will survive in the show, and who do you think will get voted out next? Let us know in the comments.

