Breaking: Ram Charan and Upasana blessed with a baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are blessed with a baby girl. On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, Yes, you read that right! The much-awaited news of the month is finally out and their happiness knows no bounds. Upasana arrived at the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on the late evening of June 19 and gave birth to their baby girl earlier this morning.

2023 has been quite a year for Ram Charan as RRR won an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu, and now, the addition of a newborn just doubles the celebration, happiness, and everything in the Konidela family. Being pregnant didn't slow Upasana too, who continued working entrepreneur, attended family events, and hosted baby shower parties in Hyderabad and Dubai.

As congratulation and wishes pour in for Ram Charan and Upasana, here's wishing the baby girl a lot of love and light.

Check out the official statement by Appolo hospital, below:

Ram Charan and Upasana shift to Chiranjeevi's house

In a recent interview, Upasana revealed that she and RC will be shifting to Chiranjeevi's house to create a welcoming and supportive environment amidst the family. They want their newborn baby to spend enough time around grandparents as they were bought up in the same setup.

Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava creates special tunes for the baby

RRR singer Kaala Bhairava has created a special yet meaningful tune for Ram Charan's little one. Ram Charan thanked Kaala Bhairava with a sweet note that read, "Thank you Kaala Bhairava for creating this meaningful tune for our precious little one...We are sure this melody will bring happiness and joy to millions of children across the globe."

Handcrafted wooden cradle for Ram Charan and Upasana's baby

Ram and his wife Upasana Kamineni have received a handcrafted wooden cradle for their child and it's not an ordinary one. The cradle has been made by the incredible young women of the Prajwala Foundation and it holds immense significance, symbolizing strength, resilience, and hope.

Congratulations to the new parents!

