Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan REACT as NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore return to Earth

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth alongside Butch Wilmore after an extended stay in space. Initially planned as a short mission, their stay stretched to nine months due to propulsion issues with their spacecraft. Following their return, actors Chiranjeevi and R Madhavan shared heartfelt messages on social media welcoming them back.

Chiranjeevi took to his X handle and welcomed Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth, calling their return both historic and heroic. He highlighted how their mission, originally planned for eight days, extended to 286 days with 4,577 orbits around the Earth.

"HISTORIC & HEROIC ‘HOME’ COMING!!! Went for 8 Days to Space & Returned after 286 Days, after an Astonishing 4577 orbits around earth," Chiranjeevi wrote.

Describing their journey as "dramatic, nerve-wracking, and thrilling," he called it the greatest adventure ever. He also praised SpaceX Dragon and Crew-9 for bringing them home safely.

R Madhavan also welcomed Sunita Williams back to Earth with warmth, expressing his relief and joy at seeing her safe and smiling. He said their prayers had been answered after so many uncertain days in space, calling it God's grace and the result of millions of prayers.

In his words, "Our prayers have been answered… so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space this is all Gods grace and millions of praying souls prayers being answered."

The actor showered praise on SpaceX Falcon 9, NASA, and the entire crew for their efforts in bringing her back. Wishing them well, he ended his message with blessings for everyone involved.

According to a report by NDTV, astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth after over nine months at the ISS, landing off Florida’s coast on Wednesday. They had traveled in June 2023 for a short test mission on Boeing’s Starliner, but propulsion issues left them stranded. A SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying them and two others safely brought them back.