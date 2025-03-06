Test Release Date: Here’s when and where you can watch Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Siddharth starrer as it premiers directly on OTT
Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth starrer Test is all set for its direct-OTT release. Check out all the details here.
Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth starrer sports flick Test will go ahead with a direct OTT release. The movie will skip the theatrical premiere and will make its way to the digital screen. And now, the makers announced the release date for the same.
When and where to watch Test
Test will premiere directly on the OTT portal Netflix. The Tamil language sports drama will hit the streaming platform on April 4, 2025. It can be viewed in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu, besides its original version in Tamil.
Sharing a poster of the film, the official account of Netflix wrote on X “Namma vaazhkaila thiruppu munaiya oru tharunam varum. Adhuku per dhan TEST. Watch TEST on 4 April in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix! #TESTOnNetflix.”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Test
Based on an early synopsis of the movie, Test is said to revolve around the lives of three individuals, coming from extremely different backgrounds and situations of life.
What makes it interesting is when these three people’s lives intersect against the backdrop of an international test cricket match in Chennai, which results in each of them at the threshold of making a life-changing decision.
Cast and crew of Test
The Tamil sports drama stars actors Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth in pivotal roles. Other than them, the remaining cast of the movie includes Meera Jasmine and Kaali Venkat.
Test is written and directed by S Sashikanth along with Suman Kumar; and is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra. It is bankrolled under YNOT Studios. The musical score of the sports drama is handled by Shakthisree Gopalan.
