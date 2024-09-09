Chiyaan Vikram REACTS to Ranveer Singh reprising his role in now shelved Anniyan Hindi remake: 'I think it would have been...'

Chiyaan Vikram’s 2005-released film Anniyan was a massive hit at the box office. Film lovers still love the film even after so many years. Rumors were rife that the movie is gearing up for a Hindi remake, and Ranveer Singh has been roped in to reprise the titular role. However, those speculations died soon, and the film was shelved.

Recently, Chiyaan Vikram reacted to the possibility of witnessing his evergreen role being pulled off by a different actor.

While speaking to DNA, Chiyaan Vikram reacted to the ongoing buzz of Anniyan getting a Hindi remake. He mentioned that he shouldn’t be the one to comment on it, and instead, the filmmaker Shankar should be able to answer it since the remake is being made without him.

Chiyaan said, “I think you should ask this Shankar. He should have made part two with me.”

Moreover, the Thangalaan star also shared his perspective about Ranveer Singh reprising his iconic role from the film in its Hindi remake. He revealed that the Bollywood actor would fit nicely for the role. Chiyaan also added that he expects Ranveer to bring more elements into the character.

Vikram said, “But on a serious note, I thought Ranveer would have made a nice Anniyan. I would like to see his version of it because I really like him as a star. I think it would have been interesting to see what he would do with the story.”

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla Masterclass, Chiyaan Vikram addressed the possibility of starring in a Hindi film. In his response, the actor mentioned that while it has been a pertinent question he has faced over the years, he would only do a Hindi film when there will be the same kind of freedom he enjoys in Tamil films.

Chiyaan explained, “The thing is I want to do what I do in Tamil, where I am willing to give my all. If there is a role like this that comes in Hindi, I would love to do that. Just waiting for that role. If it happens, it happens.”

On the work front, the actor has two projects, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam and Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 on the cards for him.

