Darshan Thoogudeepa case: Police detain travel agency owner amidst alleged VIP treatment inside jail issue; report

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the brutal murder and death of an individual.

Ahead of Darshan Thoogudeepa’s bail plea hearing, the South-East Division police have arrested the owner of a travel agency for allegedly supplying a mobile phone to the jailed actor inside the prison. The arrest was made following an investigation into the alleged VIP treatment of the murder-accused actor in Parappana Agrahara jail.

According to a report in The Hindu, the accused Manivannan owns a tours and travel agency in Banasawadi. He is accused of allegedly supplying a SIM card and a mobile phone to rowdy Dharma, Darshan’s prison mate.

Further, the report claims that the Kannada actor made WhatsApp calls to Dharma’s family with the phone, which later went viral. Following the incident, Dharma allegedly flushed the phone and the SIM card down the toilet. However, police could successfully track the SIM number and found Yadav, a driver at Manivannan, as the owner of the SIM.

After Yadav’s confession, the police arrested the owner of the agency and found the mobile shop from where it was purchased. Moreover, the South-East Division police department has recorded the statement of the mobile shop owner. The cops have also filed a detailed report on the incident and the alleged involvement of the prison officials in allowing alleged VIP treatment inside the prison.

For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa has been in judicial custody after his arrest for his alleged involvement in the murder of Renukaswamy. The actor was in the Bangalore Central Prison but was later shifted to the Bellary jail. The decision to shift the murder-accused actor was followed after Darshan’s picture and video of receiving alleged VIP treatment inside the prison went viral on social media. After his transfer, cops had even conducted a raid and found many illegal things inside the prison, including mobile phones, knives, and cigarettes.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for this.

ALSO READ: Actor Bala strongly REACTS against criticism for getting married a third time, claims this would be his last wedding