Devara song Daavudi: Jr NTR holds Janhvi Kapoor close in new teaser poster from upcoming sizzling dance number

Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara: Part 1 has been doing the rounds on the internet for all the right reasons. The actor would be pairing up with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. Ahead of its release, the makers have teased everyone by dropping the new poster of the film’s upcoming song, Daavudi.

The song encompasses a theme of celebration, and without any doubt, the poster has left us mesmerized.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers of Devara shared an exciting new poster of the song featuring the lead pair Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in a happy and jovial mode. The duo could be seen striking a pose together while flaunting their candid smiles. Moreover, their traditional and rustic outfits for the song have dropped a major hint among the audiences, for it includes some never-before-seen dance moves.

Along with the poster, the makers also announced the release date and time of the song, which is today, September 4, 2024, at 5:04 pm. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs for the movie.

Check out the poster here.

On September 2, 2024, the makers of Devara dropped the first ever glimpse of their upcoming song, Daavudi. In the poster, both Jr NTR and Janhvi were featured in the middle of a perfect dance pose, while their sizzling chemistry left everyone enthralled. The poster left an impression of a magical song awaiting the audience.

Prior to this, Devara’s second single, Chuttamalle, featuring the lead pair again won lots of praise and applause from the audiences. The song was crooned by Shilpa Rao and was immediately received wholeheartedly by the audiences.

Well, Devara: Part 1 would be a pan-Indian release, which has already been eyeing becoming a significant grosser at the box office. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks the South Cinema debut for two actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

The movie is slated to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

