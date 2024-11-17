Dhanush breaks silence on Nayanthara’s BOMBSHELL accusations over Netflix documentary, lawyer issues statement; ‘Take down content within 24 hours or…’

Nayanthara’s recent open letter has sparked controversy after she criticized Dhanush for filing a Rs 10 crore lawsuit against her Netflix documentary. The disagreement centers on a 3-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which appears in the trailer for Nayanthara's upcoming movie. Now, Dhanush’s lawyer has addressed the issue and his statement is going viral on social media.

The statement issued by Dhanush's advocate read, "My client is the producer of the film and they know where they have spent each penny for the production of the film and your client has stated that my client has not commissioned any person to shoot the behind the scenes footage and the said statement is baseless and your client is put to strict proof of the same."

Dhanush’s lawyer further stated that his client found the opposing party’s submission to be unclear as it claimed the BTS footage belonged to the individual who recorded it. He further asserted that the clip belonged to his client as the producer of the film.

Dhanush’s lawyer advised the opposing party to remove the content infringing his client’s copyright on the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. He stated that his client would be compelled to pursue appropriate legal action if the clip is not taken down. The lawsuit will include a claim for damages amounting to Rs 10 crores against both the opposing party and Netflix India.

"Advice your client to take down the content infringing my client's copyright over the film NAANUM ROWDY DHAAN by using the same in your client's documentary named NAYANTHARA BEYOND THE FAIRYTALE within 24 hours failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action including but not limited to seek damages to a sum of Rs. 10 crores against your client and Netflix India," the note concluded.

For those unfamiliar, the Jawan actress called out Dhanush for accusing her of copyright infringement regarding the content featured in Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. In her open letter, she mentioned that the team had been attempting to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to use material from her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara's upcoming documentary will release on Netflix tomorrow, November 18.

