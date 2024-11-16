Nayanthara gives STERN response to Dhanush; says, ‘I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage’

Nayanthara’s upcoming Netflix documentary film faced a hurdle as superstar Dhanush issued a copyright case against it on grounds of using 3-second-worth clippings from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a film he had produced. And now the diva issued an open letter on social media, lashing out at the latter.

The lady superstar highlighted that she is a self-made woman and has struggled to reach where she is now in the film industry. However, with the copyright claim slammed on her project by Dhanush, she expressed being shocked at how someone could possibly make such a low blow.

Claiming how Dhanush’s gesture towards her work appears double-faced, Nayanthara wrote, “I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans, but you clearly do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”

Moving on, Nayanthara didn’t mince her words and called out Dhanush for behaving like a tyrant, adding that becoming a producer does not mean that he is an emperor controlling the lives, freedom, and liberty of all the persons who work with him on the set.

Taking a dig at the copyright case that Dhanush lodged, Nayanthara then questioned if Dhanush, thinking himself to be the emperor, believed that deviating from his dictum would mean bringing up legal ramifications.

The actress also spoke at length, as she remembered how Dhanush spoke extremely ill of their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan during its pre-release event, even though the project went on to bag big numbers and become a cult favorite for many generations.

Calling it a case of unhealable scars, she said, “I have not forgotten the horrible things that you have said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already.”

Well, this major altercation between the two actors has already grabbed a lot of attention lately, and fans have been worried about the same. Many of them have even picked sides and have lauded Nayanthara for being fearless and fierce in her opinions.

Check out the fan reactions here:

For the uninitiated, Nayanthara: Beyond The Dreams airs on Netflix from November 18, 2024.

