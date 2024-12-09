Dhanush to share screen space with 27-year-old Gen-Z Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney in Street Fighter?

Dhanush is all set to hit the big screens with the movie Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Now, it seems that the actor might be appearing alongside Hollywood sensation Sydney Sweeney in a new movie.

As per a report by Hashtag Cinema on social media, Dhanush and Sydney Sweeney will be pairing up for the first time in an upcoming Street Fighter movie. However, as of now, no confirmation about the same has been made by anyone, and it will only be known for sure in due time.

While the makers are yet to officially confirm the project, it is believed that this upcoming film would be the actor's third foray into an English-language production. The actor previously starred in the lead role of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, a 2019 adventure comedy directed by Ken Scott, which also included Erin Moriarty from The Boys as the co-lead.

Furthermore, the Raayan actor was seen playing a key role in the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans starrer The Gray Man. The action thriller, directed by the Avengers: Endgame duo Anthony and Joe Russo, has also been reported to have a spin-off with Dhanush’s character, Avik San, playing the lead.

Moving ahead, Sydney Sweeney recently wrapped up work on her upcoming biographical movie about American boxer Christy Martin. With the 27-year-old Gen Z Hollywood star playing the titular role, the actress also serves as the producer of the film. Additionally, the Anyone But You actress has a thriller movie called Echo Valley in the lineup, which also stars Julianne Moore in the lead.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Dhanush is playing the lead role in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie features the actor as a beggar who mysteriously transforms his life into riches. With Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, actor Jim Sarbh also makes an appearance in a supporting role.

Furthermore, the actor is also appearing in the lead role for his next directorial venture, Idly Kadai . The film is said to be a light-hearted drama with Nithya Menen playing a key role.

Additionally, Dhanush is helming the directorial duties for a film called Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (a.k.a. NEEK), featuring his nephew Pavish in the lead.

ALSO READ: Is AR Rahman dropped from Suriya 45 and replaced by THIS artist amid his career break reports?