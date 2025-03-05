Bobby Deol recalls knocking on doors during his bad career phase: 'It's sad that we…’

Bobby Deol, who has been in the film industry for decades, recently opened up about the difficult times he faced in his career. In a recent interview, the Animal actor shared how he personally reached out to people for work during a low phase in his career. Deol admitted that “I knocked on doors” and introduced himself to others, asking for opportunities. He said he didn’t feel ashamed of doing this because it was necessary to find work when things were not going well.

Bobby Deol's career has experienced ups and downs over the years. During tough times, he had to step outside his comfort zone. In an interview with India Today, he said, “When I was going through a bad phase, I knocked on doors and told them, ‘I am Bobby Deol. Please give me work.’ There is nothing wrong with that. At least they will remember that Bobby Deol came to meet me."

Bobby stressed that this was a normal part of the journey for any actor. According to him, there is no shame in reaching out to others, especially when you need work. His approach was simple: By knocking on doors, he ensured people remembered him, and sometimes, that memory led to new opportunities.

The Aashram actor also compared his experience with the changing nature of the film industry. Bobby shared that when he first began, things were different. People would offer him work on their own. However, as more actors entered the industry, the situation changed. Now, with so many actors, it has become harder to find opportunities. He acknowledged the growing competition in the industry but also accepted it as a reality.

Bobby Deol’s career has resurged in recent years, with his role in the 2023 film Animal being a major highlight. His portrayal of a negative character was well-received by critics and fans alike, showing his versatility as an actor. In addition to Animal, Bobby has also appeared in South Indian movies like Kanguva and Daaku Maharaaj.

Bobby Deol currently stars in the web series Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, where he plays Baba Nirala. The series, directed by Prakash Jha, streams on MX Player and adds another chapter to Bobby’s triumphant comeback in the entertainment world.