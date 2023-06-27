Did you know Savitri asked Gemini Ganesan to accept Rekha as his child? Watch deleted scene from Mahanati

Who doesn't know legendary South actor Gemini Ganesan right? Apart from his films, the actor was known for his controversial personal life, four marriages, and children. Did you know Bollywood actress Rekha is the daughter of Gemini Ganesan as well? Yes, Rekha's wife Pushpavalli was his second wife before he married Savitri, the South legendary beauty, on whom the biopic was made starring Keerthy Suresh.

Back in 2018, the makers released a deleted scene, which highlighted, Gemini Ganesan's relationship with actress Pushpavalli and her daughters Rekha and Radha, whom he acknowledged as his own children several years after their birth. This video went viral back then as this did not make it to the final cut of Mahanati. In the scene, Savitri's daughter Vijaya insists she comes to the school and tells her school-fellow Rekha that Gemini Ganesan is just her father and not hers. Savitri instead tells Vijaya that theirs is a 'big family and Gemini Ganesan is Rekha's father. She also convinces him to consider Rekha as his child. In the next scene, Savitri invites Pushpavalli, Rekha, and Radha to their home. The scene also emphasizes Rekha's awkward relationship with Gemini as the younger loves her father's affection.

Watch Gemini Ganesan and Rekha's scene from Mahanati

Rekha's relationship with Gemini Ganesan

In 2012, in a conversation with Simi Garewal, when asked what she remember of her father Gemini, she said, “I was a baby when he moved out of our lives. I don’t even remember the time when he was at home.” She further said, "A couple of times he came to drop other kids, so that was my first impression of him, I was like, ‘oh this is appa..’ But I never had a chance to meet him. I don’t think even he noticed me there. He never saw me.”

Even when Gemini Ganesan died, Rekha refused to grieve for him. She reportedly quoted saying, "Why should I grieve for him when he’s so much part of me? Why should I grieve when I’m so grateful for his genes, his teachings, rich life and his sheer existence? Grieve for what??!! I’m happy I didn’t have to share unpleasant moments with him. He existed for me in my imagination. And that’s so much more beautiful than reality. Everything I love is unqualified by worldly time constraints.”

Mahanati is a biographical drama film based on the life of actress Savitri. It is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and also features Dulquer Salmaan as Gemini Ganesan with Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Naga Chaitanya, and Rajendra Prasad in supporting roles.

