Dilruba Twitter Review: Is Kiran Abbavaram starrer a HIT or MISS? Read these 11 tweets to find out

Kiran Abbavaram starrer Dilruba has finally hit theaters on the occasion of Holi today, March 14. With its release, fans have been rushing to cinemas to catch the first-day, first-show experience. If you are planning to do the same, make sure to check out these Twitter reviews before booking your tickets.

A review for Dilruba highlighted several aspects of the film. The viewer described it as a compelling love story with an engaging interval. The person appreciated the references to Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, along with Kiran Abbavaram’s performance. The audience appreciated the songs and action sequences as well. Meanwhile, the Kadapa episode stood out as a major highlight. The climax was also praised for being impactful.

Another review for Dilruba noted that Kiran Abbavaram tried a new approach and showcased refreshing skills. The individual felt that the storyline had a youthful appeal with impactful dialogues. The person also praised the film's background score and songs.

However, along with positive feedback, the movie also received some negative responses. A review for Dilruba mentioned that the most striking moment in the film was when the lead character said, "Sorry," as it felt like an apology to the audience for making them watch the movie. The reviewer noted that the film itself provided direct hints to walk out.

The person stated that every aspect of the film was said to feel random and unintentionally funny, leading to the question of whether it was a movie or a lesson on how not to make one.

Take a look at more reviews below:

Dilruba is written and directed by Viswa Karun and features Kiran Abbavaram, Rukshar Dhillon, and Kathy Davison in lead roles. The cast also includes John Vijay. The film has been produced by Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Ravi, Jojo Jose, and Rakesh Reddy, with music composed by Sam CS.

Are you going to watch Dilruba in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.