KA on OTT: Where to watch Kiran Abbavaram’s fantasy thriller online as it bags Best Film Award at Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2025

KA is a Telugu fantasy thriller that hit the big screens on October 31, 2024. Directed by brothers Sujith and Sandeep, the movie received positive responses in theaters and became a massive success. Actor Kiran Abbavaram also gained widespread recognition for playing the lead role. Recently, KA won the Best Film Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2025. If you haven’t watched the film yet, we’ve got you covered.

Where to watch KA

KA is currently streaming on ETV Win. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "KA bags the Best Film Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2025! From festival fireworks to award spotlights, this Diwali release just keeps shining! @Kiran_Abbavaram nailed hearts…Debut directors Sujeeth & Sandeep ruled minds #KATheFilm @srichakraas. Watch now on @etvwin."

Official trailer and plot of KA

The story of KA begins with a masked man ordering his men to capture two people—Vasudev and Radha. They bring an unconscious Vasudev to him. He wakes up in a dark room with a strange clock on a table. The masked man questions him about a letter linked to someone named Shaik. Vasudev denies any knowledge. The man uses the clock, a hypnotic device, to make him remember.

Vasudev’s past unfolds. He grew up in an orphanage and loved reading others' letters. This obsession leads him to become a postman in Krishnagiri, a shadowy mountain village. He falls for Satyabhama, his employer’s daughter. Soon, girls start going missing. When Satya is targeted, Vasudev intervenes. He begins investigating and discovers shocking truths.

The masked man is revealed to be Vasudev’s lookalike. What happens next in the movie is for you to watch.

Cast and crew of KA

KA stars Kiran Abbavaram, Nayan Sarika, and Tanvi Ram in the lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sujith and Sandeep, with Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy serving as the producer. Co-producers include Chinta Vineesha Reddy and Chinta Rajashekar Reddy, while the CEO of KA Productions is Rahasya Gorak. The cinematography is handled by Viswas Daniel and Sateesh Reddy Masam, and the editing is done by Sree Varaprasad.

