Director Shankar opens up about his unfulfilled collaborations with THESE superstars before Game Changer

Director S Shankar attended the pre-release event of Game Changer along with Ram Charan, SJ Suryah, and others in Dallas. At the event, he addressed the crowd and opened up about his unfulfilled collaborations over the years. The filmmaker revealed that he wanted to work with some of the prominent actors in the industry, but none of the projects saw the light of day.

Shankar revealed that for the past 15 years he had wanted to make a film with Megastar Chiranjeevi. However, that project did not work out. He then hoped to collaborate with Mahesh Babu but that also did not happen.

During the pandemic Shankar had discussions with Prabhas about a film. Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition either. Shankar mentioned that eventually everything fell into place for him to work with Ram Charan. He got the opportunity to show his love to the Telugu audience through Game Changer.

"For the past 15 years, I have wanted to make a film with Megastar Chiranjeevi, but it didn't work out. Then I wanted to make a film with Mahesh Babu, but that didn't happen either. During the pandemic, I had discussions with Prabhas about making a film, but it didn't come to fruition. Eventually, everything fell into place to make a film with Ram Charan garu. I got the opportunity to show my love to the Telugu audience with him in Game Changer," filmmaker Shankar said.

On the other hand, Ram Charan shared that he had attended the event for Shankar sir’s film Snehitudu. He recalled feeling so nervous at the time that he couldn't speak to him. The RRR star had thought about asking the director to make a Telugu film either with him or someone else but could not say it.

Ram Charan further praised Shankar as the King of Indian Cinema. Ram Charan compared Shankar to Sachin Tendulkar in cricket and called him a director’s director.

Ram Charan added that it had been five years since his last solo film. He said this project was very special for him and assured the audience that the movie would not disappoint anyone.

