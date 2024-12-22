Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela gets her own mini amusement park from grandfather, see PIC

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela continues to be showered with love from family members. Recently, her grandfather surprised the little one with her own mini wonderland in the garden area of their house. Upasana took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the nostalgic setting.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "When dad recreates the good old prime time for his granddaughter in the garden!!! Best Sunday." In the picture, it can be seen that Upasana's father has set up several spring rides for Klin Kaara Konidela in the backyard of the house. All of the rides are different from one another: one is a car, another is a boat featuring Popeye, and one is a race car often seen in carnivals.

Take a look at the photo below:

A few days ago, Upasana shared a picture of her baby girl with her great grandparents. In the photo, Klin Kaara looked adorable in a yellow ethnic outfit teamed with a matching bow clip while praying with her elders at the temple.

Sharing the picture, Ram Charan's wife wrote, "Klin Kaara is truly blessed to join her Great Grandparents at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari Pavithrotsavamulu at our hospital temple today."

"Seeing her in her Thatha’s arms reminds me of my childhood. This temple holds a very special place in my heart, and this moment = priceless," she further added.

Take a look at the post below:

About a month ago, a video of Klin Kaara went viral on the internet. In the clip, Ram Charan's little one was seen waddling and taking her first steps with the help of her mother Upasana at the airport. The baby girl was also seen interacting with the staffers before making her way to the flight.

Take a look at the video below:

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Klin Kaara Konidela welcomed Klin Kaara after 11 years of marriage on June 20, 2023.

