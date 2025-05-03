VJS52 officially titled Thalaivan Thalaivii: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen ignite the screens with a gritty romance

Vijay Sethupathi is back once again, and this time, the actor is all set for a love story. The film, initially tentatively titled VJS52, is now officially named Thalaivan Thalaivii.

The movie, which features the actor as a street food vendor, stars Nithya Menen as his wife, making it a rugged love story directed by Pandiraj.

Check out the title teaser:

The title teaser begins with a group of women praising a new bride, saying she would never have to worry about anything again. As the voice-over transitions to Vijay Sethupathi, we are quickly introduced to his character and his wife, played by Nithya Menen , who run a street-style parotta shop.

What starts as light-hearted banter between the couple soon shifts into a classic husband-wife argument, setting the tone for a fun and chaotic narrative. However, as the teaser nears its end, it takes a gritty turn, hinting that there's more to the story than meets the eye.

Yogi Babu plays a supporting role in the film, while the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. Directed by Pandiraj, the film features music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by M. Sukumar and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi recently made headlines with the announcement of his upcoming film with director Puri Jagannadh. Tentatively titled PuriSethupathi, the film is described as a gripping dramatic tale.

Headlined by the Jawan actor, the movie will also feature Tabu in a leading role, with Radhika Apte expected to play a pivotal character. The film is scheduled to begin its regular shoot in June this year and will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

Looking ahead, Vijay Sethupathi has Ace and Train in his lineup. Meanwhile, Nithya Menen was last seen in the lead role in the film Kadhalikka Neramillai.

