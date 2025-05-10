Dude: Pradeep Ranganathan announces next Tamil project after sweeping success with Dragon

Pradeep Ranganathan scored a sweeping victory with his last released film, Dragon. The talented actor is now back with another Tamil entertainer titled Dude. The first look and poster of the film are out, featuring the actor in an unbelievable new avatar.

Taking to X, Mythri Movie Makers unveiled the first look of their project, PR04, which has now been officially titled Dude. This marks Pradeep Ranganathan’s fourth film and the production house’s second Telugu project.

Check out the post here:

Along with the poster, the makers revealed that the film is set to release on Diwali 2025 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, in addition to its original Tamil release.

The makers captioned the post: “Make way for the 'DUDE', coming to entertain you all BIG TIME #PR04 is #DUDE All set for a MASSIVE DIWALI 2025 RELEASE. In Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi.”

Dude is being directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, who previously worked as an assistant director on the Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru. Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the film also features Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, and Rohini in pivotal roles.

The music for the film is composed by Sai Abbhyankkar, who recently made headlines for replacing A.R. Rahman as the music director of Suriya45. The project is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Dude is also slated for an OTT release on Netflix, as confirmed by the streaming platform. It will be available for online viewing after completing its theatrical run.

For those unfamiliar, Pradeep Ranganathan’s last film, Dragon, was a massive box office success. The coming-of-age romantic drama was widely praised and well-received by audiences.

