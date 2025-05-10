Desamuduru Trivia ahead of its Re-Release: Allu Arjun was not first choice for Telugu romantic action thriller

Allu Arjun’s 2007-released film Desamuduru remains iconic for more than one reason. The Telugu romantic thriller was recently announced to be re-released in theaters on May 10. As the movie runs for another successful stint at the box office, did you know that the Icon Star was not the first choice for the role?

Yes, you heard it right. The script of Desamuduru, directed by Puri Jagannadh, was first narrated to actor Sumanth, who is the nephew of Nagarjuna Akkineni. Despite a promising scope, things did not materialize in favor of the Madhumasam actor.

As per a News18 Telugu report, Sumanth was dissatisfied with the premise of the film, where a hero supposedly falls in love with a nun. He apparently rejected the storyline, saying, “What is it like for a hero to love a nun? Does that actually happen anywhere?"

That’s not all. In fact, the filmmaker only gave a partial narration of the script to Sumanth, and the actor was quick to reject the project based on those lines. In one of his later interviews, he revealed his regrets about having to let go of such a film, lest he be made aware of the full script.

Thereafter, Allu Arjun was approached for the project and once he came aboard, the rest became history. Back in those days, the action thriller had made Rs 39.50 crores worldwide and became the third highest grossing Telugu film of 2007.

It ended up running for a total of over 150 days at the theaters, earning a massive response at the box office from all corners.

Speaking about the cast of the film, besides Allu Arjun, Desamuduru starred Hansika Motwani, Ali, Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao, Chandra Mohan, Devan, Pradeep Rawat, Subbaraju, Ajay, Srinivasa Reddy, Venu Madhav and others.

It was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced under the banner of Universal Media.

Fast forward to now, as Desamuduru has finally been re-released among many fan requests, theaters seem to be jam-packed as audiences get to re-watch one of Allu Arjun’s best films to date.

