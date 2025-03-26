Dragon fame Pradeep Ranganathan joins hands with Premalu’s Mamitha Baiju for a ‘BANGER’ project; see PICS

Pradeep Ranganathan has revealed his upcoming project during a ceremonial pooja. The actor, known for his role in Dragon, will be collaborating with Mamitha Baiju, the star of Premalu, in this tentatively titled film, PR04.

Sharing the images from the pooja ceremony, the makers penned a post that read, “Beginning the BANGER OF A PROJECT on an auspicious note. Clicks from the Pooja Ceremony of #PR04. Watch the highlights from the Pooja Ceremony. Don't miss the #FirstShot Boom at the end.”



The makers also shared a video glimpse of the pooja ceremony, where Pradeep and Mamitha Baiju share the screen together for the very first time. The upcoming movie is helmed by Keerthiswaran, who previously worked as an assistant director to Sudha Kongara.

Regarding the lead actors' work front, Pradeep Ranganathan was last seen in the movie Dragon. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is a coming-of-age comedy that follows the story of D. Ragavan, a studious student who, after being dumped, transitions into a rebellious youth upon entering college.

With 48 arrears in his engineering course, Ragavan decides to forge a degree certificate in an attempt to turn his life around. However, things take a drastic turn when he is forced to face the consequences of his misdeeds and must clear all 48 arrears in a single semester.

Whether he succeeds before his life spirals out of control forms the rest of the story. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

Additionally, Pradeep will also be playing the lead role in Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film is expected to be a sci-fi romantic comedy, with Krithi Shetty as the co-lead.

On the other hand, Mamitha Baiju will soon appear alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the movie Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. It is slated for release on January 9, 2026.