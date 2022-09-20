EXCLUSIVE: After Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon joins Vijay in Thalapathy 67 as the antagonist

On June 21, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the role of a gangster in his 40s in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next with a salt and pepper look. A couple of months later on September 12, we informed our readers that Sanjay Dutt has come on board the film as the main antagonist for a sum of Rs 10 crore. We also wrote about how this gangster thriller warrants the presence of multiple antagonists. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Gautham Menon has been cast to play one of the antagonists in this big-scale actioner.

“Gautham Menon and Lokesh Kanagaraj have been trying to work for a while now and the things have finally fallen in place. Gautham will be playing one of the key villains of Thalapathy 67 alongside Sanjay Dutt. All his character traits have been kept under wraps, but it’s said to be a whack negative lead with Gautham Menon like never before,” revealed a source close to the project. As informed before, Thalapathy 67 will be a Pan India release, and the makers also have some ideas of merging with the Lokesh Kanagaraj Gangster Universe, which already rides on the presence stars like of Karthi, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya.