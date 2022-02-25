EXCLUSIVE: Before Atlee, Thalapathy Vijay to reunite with Lokesh Kanagaraj – Filming begins late 2022

In 2021, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj teamed up for the first time on Master, which proved to be a humongous blockbuster. The film set new pandemic records upon its release and is also gearing up for a Hindi remake soon. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Vijay is all set for a reunion with his Master director. According to sources, Thalapathy 67 will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“It’s right after the release of Master that Vijay had committed Lokesh Kanagaraj to do another film. He has been talking to a lot of people to have a formidable line up in place and has finally found Kanagaraj’s script to be the best one for Thalapathy 67. It will go on floors around the end of this year as all other details have been kept under wraps,” revealed a source close to the development.

Before moving onto this, Vijay will complete shooting for the yet untitled Dil Rau production directed by Vamshi Paidipally, which is expected to go on floors from April this year. The movie is targeting either a Diwali 2022 or a Pongal 2023 release, depending on the final shooting timelines. There are multiple producer names circulating in industry circles for Thalapathy 67, with some sources suggesting it being a Lalit Kumar production, with some others insisting on it being bankrolled by a debut producer. We shall bring an update on the production once there is more clarity.

After the Lokesh Kanagaraj film, Vijay moves onto his next with Atlee. It’s expected to take off by mid-2023 with a prolonged multi-location schedule. The yet untitled entertainer will be bankrolled by AGS entertainment. Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for the release of the Nelson Dilipkumar directed Beast. The action-packed invasion thriller is set for an April 14 release, as a Tamil New Year treat to fans. Lokesh on the other hand is currently working towards completing the Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram. On calling it a wrap, he moves onto the pre-production of Vijay's next. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor and Valimai team decide to trim 15 minutes of the film – More details