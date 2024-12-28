Nitish Kumar Reddy finishes off his fifty at test match in style and enacts signature style of Allu Arjun from Pushpa: WATCH

Nitish Kumar Reddy crossed his maiden fifty in a Test Match on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. As the cricketer achieved this milestone during the match at Melbourne, the cricketer was seen enacting the iconic “Thaggadhe Le” move from Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

The 21-year-old cricketer got off his half-century from 81 balls as the Indian team came under heavy pressure in the match. Sharing the iconic moment from the match, Star Sports penned the caption, “Main jhukega nahi! The shot, the celebration—everything was perfect as Nitish Kumar Reddy completed his maiden Test fifty!”

See the official post here:

The iconic move done by the cricketer on the December 28, 2024 match is from the Allu Arjun starrer movie series Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the film, the icon star is usually seen stroking his beard in a certain fashion as he states he’ll never back down from any adversities.

The movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has been making quite the buzz for some time now as it emerges as one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema. Shattering box office records, the film is still pulling movie lovers to the theaters.

The movie directed by Sukumar focuses on the story of Pushparaju, a sandalwood smuggler who rises in a crime syndicate with his expertise. As he leads the syndicate, the smuggler crosses horns with a sadistic IPS officer who wants to eradicate him.

This sets up the stage for the film to take place, with several foes also hoping for the smuggler’s downfall. With Allu Arjun playing the lead role, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil played co-leads alongside him.

Besides the leading stars, the movie also had an ensemble cast of actors like Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more. The movie, which ended on a high note of a cliffhanger, is set to also have a 3rd sequel called Pushpa 3: The Rampage, which is likely to begin works after RC16.

