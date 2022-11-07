EXCLUSIVE: Here's how Nayanthara is planning to celebrate her birthday with newborn twins

Nayanthara turns 38 on November 28, and her filmmaker-husband, Vignesh Shivan is prepping for a small birthday party at home. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Lady Superstar of Kollywood is planning to have a low-key birthday celebration this year as she wants to spend time with her newborn twin boys.

"2022 has been the year for Nayanthara! She tied the knot in June and was blessed with twins recently. Since she cannot travel now, Nayan wants to keep her birthday celebration low-key and special by spending her first birthday after marriage with her kids and husband Vignesh Shivan. She is making sure to give enough time to her newborns before she heads for the last schedule shoot of Jawan," reveals a source. From being a stunning actress to a doting mother, Nayan has pulled off every role with grace.