EXCLUSIVE: Here's how Nayanthara is planning to celebrate her birthday with newborn twins
Nayanthara is planning to have a low-key birthday celebration this year as she wants to spend time with her newborn twin boys.
Nayanthara turns 38 on November 28, and her filmmaker-husband, Vignesh Shivan is prepping for a small birthday party at home. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Lady Superstar of Kollywood is planning to have a low-key birthday celebration this year as she wants to spend time with her newborn twin boys.
"2022 has been the year for Nayanthara! She tied the knot in June and was blessed with twins recently. Since she cannot travel now, Nayan wants to keep her birthday celebration low-key and special by spending her first birthday after marriage with her kids and husband Vignesh Shivan. She is making sure to give enough time to her newborns before she heads for the last schedule shoot of Jawan," reveals a source. From being a stunning actress to a doting mother, Nayan has pulled off every role with grace.
Nayanthara wedding
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June 2022 in Mahabalipuram. The grand wedding was attended by many biggies from the industry including Rajinikanth, Suriya, Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee among others. The couple will soon be seen sharing their love story in a Netflix documentary titled, Beyond The Fairytale.
In the teaser video, Nayanthara said, "I only believe in working. Definitely nice to know that you have so much of love around."
Twin baby boys
The Kollywood couple became proud parents to twin boys via surrogacy. Sharing the news on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam (sic)."