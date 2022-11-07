EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise to release in Russia; Details inside

By now, the entire world knows that Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was a massive success. Originally made in Telugu, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa performed well in the North as well. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Pushpa, with its wholesome content, is ready to release in Russia as well in December. Yes, you read that right!

"The team is all excited to release Pushpa part 1 in Russia in December, after its phenomenal response at the special screening of the Moscow Film Festival. Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule, the makers will lock the release date," reveals a source close to the development further adding that AA too will visit Russia for the film's promotions.