EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise to release in Russia; Details inside
A well-made masala film, Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be released in Russia soon. Read below for more details.
By now, the entire world knows that Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was a massive success. Originally made in Telugu, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa performed well in the North as well. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Pushpa, with its wholesome content, is ready to release in Russia as well in December. Yes, you read that right!
"The team is all excited to release Pushpa part 1 in Russia in December, after its phenomenal response at the special screening of the Moscow Film Festival. Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule, the makers will lock the release date," reveals a source close to the development further adding that AA too will visit Russia for the film's promotions.
Allu Arjun, along with his film Pushpa, is now set to achieve yet another milestone. Set to create noise on the international stage and how!
For the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise was selected by the Moscow International Film Festival under the category, 'BlockBuster hits around the world' and was screened on 30th August 2022.
Apart from this, Allu Arjun has clearly owned this year by winning big awards and titles including him representing India in New York as Grand Marshall at the annual Indian day parade.
Pushpa 2
Meanwhile, the pre-production work for Pushpa: The Rule has begun. Allu Arjun is equally making his presence in the commercials while the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him in Pushpa: The Rule.
