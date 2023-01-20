EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 will be officially announced, Sanjay Dutt to join in February

After working together on 2021’s Tamil action film, Master, Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are reuniting for the tentatively titled, Thalapathy 67. The superstar actor has already started shooting for the movie, in which he plays the role of a gangster in his 40s with a salt and pepper look. The muhurat puja happened in December 2022. Pinkvilla earlier had also exclusively reported that Lokesh has finalised the script, and a major portion of the movie will be shot in Kashmir. They had done the recce for it in November. We now have another exciting update on this much awaited project.

We have heard that the makers are planning to unveil an official announcement video of Thalapathy 67 on January 26. “As of now, there is a discussion to present an official announcement video on January 26. It will give a sneak peek into Vijay’s character, as well as in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s world, which he is trying to create with this film. Meanwhile, they have already started shooting for the film, and a small schedule begins from tomorrow in Kodaikanal. However, the lead actor isn’t a part of this schedule. From February first week, they will start filming in Kashmir, where Sanjay Dutt will also join the rest of the cast,” informs a source close to the development.