EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 will be officially announced, Sanjay Dutt to join in February
Vijay has already begun shooting for the film, and a small schedule begins from tomorrow in Kodaikanal. However, the actor isn’t a part of it.
After working together on 2021’s Tamil action film, Master, Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are reuniting for the tentatively titled, Thalapathy 67. The superstar actor has already started shooting for the movie, in which he plays the role of a gangster in his 40s with a salt and pepper look. The muhurat puja happened in December 2022. Pinkvilla earlier had also exclusively reported that Lokesh has finalised the script, and a major portion of the movie will be shot in Kashmir. They had done the recce for it in November. We now have another exciting update on this much awaited project.
We have heard that the makers are planning to unveil an official announcement video of Thalapathy 67 on January 26. “As of now, there is a discussion to present an official announcement video on January 26. It will give a sneak peek into Vijay’s character, as well as in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s world, which he is trying to create with this film. Meanwhile, they have already started shooting for the film, and a small schedule begins from tomorrow in Kodaikanal. However, the lead actor isn’t a part of this schedule. From February first week, they will start filming in Kashmir, where Sanjay Dutt will also join the rest of the cast,” informs a source close to the development.
The insider also adds that Thalapathy 67 will be shot completely in India, and there is no plan as of now to shoot anywhere abroad. “Post the Kashmir schedule, there could be a small portion in Telangana,” adds the source. Meanwhile, reportedly there are talks that Thalapathy 67 will be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU. However, our source informs that hasn’t been completely finalised as yet. Once that is locked, they will approach other stars from Vikram and Kaithi for their cameos in Thalapathy 67.
Vijay was recently seen in director Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil action-drama, Varisu. On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s last directorial was Vikram. It was released in June 2022, and was headlined by Kamal Haasan. The Tamil action-thriller had also featured Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Suriya in important roles.
Sanjay Dutt in Thalapathy 67
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Sanjay Dutt will play one of the villains in Thalapathy 67, and is being paid a huge amount of Rs 10 crore to feature in this Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj movie. Reportedly, Trisha, Gautham Menon and Mysskin are also a part of this mega project, which is going to be a pan India release.
Sanjay Dutt even has director Vivek Chauhan’s Ahmed Khan backed Baap in the pipeline, which is also headlined by Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Sunny Deol.
