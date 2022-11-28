EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next will go on floors, to be shot in Kashmir

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after delivering a blockbuster with the 2021 Tamil action film - Master, Thalapathy Vijay will reunite with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for another film, in which the superstar actor will play the role of a gangster in his 40s with a salt and pepper look. Later, we also reported that Sanjay Dutt will play one of the villains in Thalapathy 67. We now have another update on this much awaited film. According to a source close to the development, Vijay will start shooting for the film in January.

“Lokesh Kanagaraj has finalised the script and has begun pre-production work on Thalapathy 67. A major portion of the movie will be shot in Kashmir, recce for which was done recently. The initial plan was to shoot the film in Munnar, but they have now zeroed down on Kashmir. Don’t be surprised if they start with a small schedule a bit earlier too,” informs a source close to the development. Reportedly, Trisha is also a part of the film.