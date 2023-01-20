EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins 2-week long schedule of Citadel India in Mumbai with Varun Dhawan

According to our sources, it is a two-week long schedule and the makers are set to make an official announcement of Samantha being part of the Russo Brothers Indian spinoff of the fiction series, Citadel. A few weeks ago, Varun Dhawan wrapped up a 4-day-long first schedule of the film minus Samantha. He had shot for a few high-octane action sequences. Instagramming the photo, VD wrote, “It’s been a ruff night. Day 3. India Citadel”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu , who is undergoing treatment for the auto-immune condition Myositis, is back to work. After taking a long sabbatical from work, Samantha has started shooting for her upcoming film, Citadel India, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Yes, Samantha joins Varun Dhawan in the new schedule of the film, being helmed by Raj and DK.

'The Citadel- Russo Brothers' big project will see Richard Madden as Citadel agent Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra as Citadel agent Nadia Singh. Filming on the main series wrapped in June 2022 and is currently in post-production. The Indian adaption of the series is being helmed by The Family Man directors Raj and DK.

Talking about Samantha, as we all know, she has always been a fighter. "It is draining and it is tiring but I have always been a fighter and I am going to fight," she said during the promotions of her film 'Yashoda'. Well, she is back on sets and it proves that it is in the work she finds solace.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her next film, Shaakuntalam. The film will hit the theatres on February 17. Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, Shaakuntalam, also starring Dev Mohan is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always worn her heart on her sleeves. After Citadel's first schedule, she will be back soon on sets of Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the first schedule of the film was wrapped in Kashmir. As Sam had to fly to the US for treatment for Myositis, the movie makers could not complete the rest schedules and decided to push the release date to Summer 2023.

Also Read| PICS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her new haircut and flashes infectious smile as she's papped in Mumbai