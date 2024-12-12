EXCLUSIVE: Is Allu Arjun replaceable in Pushpa franchise? Rashmika Mandanna responds

Rashmika Mandanna is currently on cloud nine following the success of her film Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun. Amid the celebrations, the actress graced the Pinkvilla Masterclass for a fun conversation. During the interview, she shared her thoughts on whether Allu Arjun's role in Pushpa is replaceable.

Rashmika explained in detail that Pushpa is a character-driven film. She said, "I think Pushpa is a very character-driven cinema; it's about what Pushpa, the character, is thinking. Sukumar sir, being the genius that he is, would have crafted it differently if someone else had done Pushpa. But today, because Allu Arjun sir has done Pushpa, he has crafted it to suit Allu Arjun sir’s mannerisms and body language."

The actress noted that Allu Arjun being a dancer has rhythm in his body and Sukumar used that in the film. Rashmika said, "Allu Arjun is a dancer, so he has the rhythm in his body, and Sukumar sir has played with that rhythm. I think that’s the brilliance of a director who can shape the craft and create cinema that is so character-driven. He envelops the film around the actor, observing how Allu Arjun moves, incorporating it as a mannerism."

Rashmika also mentioned that she has a habit of biting her lip when thinking in real life. She revealed that Sukumar noticed this and asked her to use it for the character. Initially, she thought it looked odd on camera, but the filmmaker insisted on doing so.

"For me, as Srivalli, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but in real life, I have this habit of biting my lip when I’m thinking. Sukumar sir saw this and said, "Use this as a character." I thought it looked so off and strange on camera, but he insisted, saying, "Srivalli does that." He brings elements of the real person into the character or takes parts of the character into the actor. I think that’s the beauty of a director," Rashmika concluded.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 hit the big screens on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also featured Fahadh Faasil in a prominent role.

