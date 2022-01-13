EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez out of Nagarjuna Akkineni's The Ghost

Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming movie The Ghost is being helmed by Praveen Sattaru. A few months ago, Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the project as she is expecting her first baby. The makers then got Jacqueline Fernandez on board. However, she has stepped out of the project due to unknown reasons.

A source close to the film's team says, "Jacqueline is no longer a part of the film. While we don't know the exact reason, there have been talks that her exit can be after she landed up in trouble in an extortion case." The makers of Nagarjuna starrer are still uncertain and in search of whom to cast for the female lead role.

Meanwhile, the makers of The Ghost have planned to do an abroad shoot, but are waiting for the right time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first schedule of the film will kickstart probably in 6 months. The Ghost is billed to be an action thriller and has Saurabh as a music composer, Mukesh G as the cinematographer and Dharmendra Kakarala as the editor.

Nagarjuna, in the meantime, is looking forward to the grand release of his next, Bangarraju co-starring Naga Chaitanya. The film is slated to release this Sankranthi, on January 14, 2022.

On the other hand, Jacqueline, who has landed into legal trouble will be next seen in Kick 2, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Cirkus.

