Top 5 onscreen pairs of Naga Chaitanya fans would never forget

Naga Chaitanya or Chay as his beloved fans call him is clocking in 37 years today. The handsome actor has been in the Telugu film industry since way back in 2009 film Josh and has been staying consistent with his crafts ever since.

The actor who is the son of Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and also the grandson of one of the icons of Telugu cinema, Akkineni Nageswara Rao has always been expected to uphold the legacy his family holds on to, and with many of his acting ventures, the actor has created a loyal fanbase over the years.

Naga Chaitanya may always look charming but when it comes to making charisma and chemistry on screen, the actor is no way back in the line. So, celebrating the actor’s birthday, let’s look at some of the iconic onscreen chemistries Naga Chaitanya shared in his filmography.

Top 5 actresses who share massive chemistry with Naga Chaitanya

1. Tamannaah Bhatia in 100% Love

In the year 2011, Naga Chaitanya was featured in the lead role in a film called 100% Love. The film which was directed by Pushpa director Sukumar was a romantic comedy film that revolved around the life of Balu Mahendra and his cousin Mahalakshmi, played by Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah Bhatia respectively.

The film which featured a love-hate relationship was beautifully portrayed by both the actors and still holds a special place in many people’s hearts. The film was also dubbed and released in Malayalam back in 2011 and was later remade in both Bengali and Tamil languages. The film ran for more than 50 days in Andra Pradesh after Chay’s previous film Ye Maaya Chesave. Both actors also reunited again in 2013 for the film Tadakha.

2. Krithi Shetty in Bangarraju

Bangarraju, the Telugu language supernatural drama film starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles featured Krithi Shetty as the love interest for Chay in the film. The film is the sequel to the 2016 Nagarjuna flick Soggade Chinni Nayana revolves around a deceased couple Bangarraju and Satyabhama who come back to Earth to settle the life of their grandson Chinna Bangarraju (played by Naga Chaitanya).

The film which was directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala received mixed to positive reviews from the critics and was a commercial success in theaters. Both Krithi and Chay came back together for another film called Custody later in 2023.

3. Sai Pallavi in Love Story

Love Story, the musical romance drama directed by Fidaa director Sekhar Kammula featured Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya for the first time. The film is about the love story between two individuals, Mounika and Revanth who come from different caste backgrounds and fall in love with each other while pursuing their own passion in a new city.

The film had an ensemble cast of actors like Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani, Easwari Rao and Uttej play supporting roles. The film was met with mixed to positive reviews from the critics but was a theatrically successful venture. Though many complained about the lengthy runtime of the film, many critics praised the performances given by Chay and Sai in the film.

The actors are once again collaborating for another film called Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who previously made Premam and Savyasachi with Chay.

4. Shruti Haasan in Premam

Premam, the 2016 film co-written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti was the official Telugu remake of the 2015 Malayalam film of the same name starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The film is a coming-of-age romantic drama film that showcases the life of Vikram (played by Naga Chaitanya) through the different phases of his life and how he met three different loves in them.

The film had retained Anupama Parmeshwaran and Madonna Sebastian from the original film but replacing Sai Pallavi, Shruti Hasaan was roped in to play the ex-lover of Vikram called Sithara. The film’s music still lays a deep mark in people’s minds and is still adored for how beautifully it captured the amazing chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan.

The film was a massive success in the Telugu industry, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2016 while also garnering positive reviews from critics. The film also featured cameo appearances by Nagarjuna and Daggubati Venkatesh who both played Vikram’s father and uncle in the film.

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Ye Maaya Chesave

Saving the best one for last, Naga Chaitanya’s best onscreen chemistry and once offscreen too was the charming Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Back in 2010, even before the couple had started dating, they both worked together for the first time in a film called Ye Maaya Chesave. The film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon was simultaneously made alongside the Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa starring Silambarasan and Trisha Krishan in the lead roles.

The 2010 romantic drama film featured the story of Karthik, a Telugu assistant film director, and his complicated relationship with Jessie. The love story of people bound under religious rules sets the story of the film. The film which was greatly loved by critics and audiences is still considered one of the best movies in Telugu cinema.

The film only served as the start for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the iconic pair was then later seen in films like Manam, Autonagar Surya, Majili, and the cameo role in Oh! Baby had won the hearts of many.

Though the couple divorced each other in real life back in 2021 after a four-year marriage and six-year relationship, the iconic characters and the fond memories their movies gave are still gonna lay fresh in people’s minds for years to come.

